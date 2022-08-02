Chinese army begins exercises in three areas around Taiwan

The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) began exercises in three areas around Taiwan amid the visit of the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to the island, Trend reports citing CCTV.

"The Eastern Zone of the PLA Combat Command is consistently conducting a series of joint military operations around the island of Taiwan," the channel said. According to TV, naval and air exercises are being conducted to the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan.

The Chinese armed forces threatened Taiwan to retaliate in case of provocations during the exercises.