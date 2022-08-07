China, Bangladesh pledge to strengthen partnership, deepen cooperation

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met here Sunday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with both sides vowing to strengthen partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wang said China and Bangladesh enjoy a strong friendship forged by the older generation of the leaders of the two countries, which features a deep historical, social foundation and profound public support, and both sides have always trusted, respected, supported and helped each other.

China has always been a reliable strategic partner of Bangladesh, and will continue to firmly support the South Asian country in safeguarding its national independence and dignity, adhering to a development path suitable to its own national conditions, and playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, Wang said.

He noted that China is willing to enhance the dovetailing of the Belt and Road Initiative with Bangladesh's Vision 2041, share development experiences and advanced technologies, and deepen cooperation in infrastructure, digital economy, green development and clean energy.

For her part, Hasina said Bangladesh pursues a foreign policy of "friendship for all, no enemy for all," values its traditional friendship with China, and regards China as an important partner in maintaining peace and seeking common development.

Bangladesh looks forward to deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, and would like to learn from China's successful experiences in poverty reduction and alleviation, she said.

She pledged Bangladesh's firm commitment to the one-China policy, saying Bangladesh disapproves of the provocative acts of certain countries, and hopes to jointly maintain a peaceful and stable environment for development.

China appreciates the vast majority of developing countries including Bangladesh for having openly stood up and voiced their support for the one-China principle and China's legitimate position, Wang said.

Wang stressed that the 21st century is an era of revitalization for developing countries, and developing countries' jointly striding toward modernization is huge progress of human civilization.

"We should continue to support each other, remove disturbances, focus on development and stride forward with confidence towards the stated goal of achieving the revitalization of our respective nations," he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the issue of people seeking shelter in the border areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Wang said China welcomes the consensus that Bangladesh and Myanmar have achieved in their recent consultations and supports the early start of the first batch of repatriation, and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role to this end.

During his visit, Wang also met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen and the two witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on infrastructure, disaster prevention and mitigation, culture and tourism, and maritime affairs.