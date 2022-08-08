Nigerian security forces kill gunmen, rescue kidnappers in northern state

Eight gunmen were killed and six kidnapped victims were rescued by the military and police in Nigeria's northern Katsina state, police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Gambo Isah, the police spokesperson in Katsina, said in a statement that police operatives conducted on Saturday morning an intelligence-based operation, repelling gunmen and rescuing the six kidnapped victims.

Eight gunmen on the run were killed in a follow-up operation by the Nigerian air force in the same area on Sunday, Isah said.

The most populous African country has been plagued by a series of armed attacks in recent months.