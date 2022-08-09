More than 206 crore 21 lakh COVID vaccine doses administers in the country so far

More than 206 crore 21 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The Health Ministry said, more than 29 lakh 58 thousand doses were administered in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 18 thousand and 738 new COVID cases were reported in the country, Trend reports citing Newsconair.

India's Active caseload currently stands at over one lakh 34 thousand and it is at 0.31 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. A total of 18 thousand 558 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and with this, the total recoveries touched over four crore 34 lakh. The Ministry said, the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 4.63 per cent and the Daily Positivity Rate is at 5.02 per cent. A total of 87 crore 79 lakh COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far. In the last 24 hours, more than three lakh 72 thousand tests were conducted.