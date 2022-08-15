At least 50 killed as rains flood Nigeria

At least 50 people were killed in the north of Nigeria over the past four days in floods and landslides that were caused by torrential rains, Sani Yusuf, executive secretary at the National Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"When you go around the state [of Jigawa] we lost about 50 people to the flood now," he said, Channels Television reported. Hundreds more people were hurt and more than 200 homes and buildings were damaged during the floods since August 11.

The government has created temporary accommodation for displaced persons for those who are left without a home.