Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the government was committed to making the Armed Forces Tribunal more empowered and responsive by implementing measures required in this direction, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Addressing a seminar, “Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal”, organised by Armed Forces Tribunal Principal Bench Bar Association in New Delhi, he said the judiciary was a strong pillar of democracy and judicial officers and lawyers were in turn pillars of the judicial system.

He assured the gathering that the government would consider suggestions that would emerge from the seminar to fulfil the aspirations of ex-servicemen and serving personnel for the speedy delivery of justice.