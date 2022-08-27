India, Indonesia discuss ‘shared values’ on sidelines of G20 ministerial meet

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday met her Indonesian counterpart, Bintang Puspayoga, on the sidelines of G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment in Bali and discussed “shared values and commitment towards both nations and citizens, Trend reports citing The Print.

“During the meeting with Indonesian Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection Ms Bintang Puspayoga, discussed our shared values and commitment towards our Nations & citizens,” tweeted Irani.

She also visited Uluwatu Temple in Bali, Indonesia. one of Bali’s nine key directional temples and one of the most spectacular ones on the entire island.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, the remains found on the site prove that the temple is of made out of a group of stones that came into existence around the 10th century.

A holy priest from eastern Java, Dhang Hyang Dwijendra chose Uluwatu Temple to be his spiritual journey’s final worshipping place.

Balinese Hindu devotees believe that he reached the highest spiritual point of oneness with deities by a strike of lightning and completely disappeared.

Irani, at the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment in Bali, apprised the representatives from the member countries of the “transformative” measures India has undertaken to leverage technology leading to the holistic development of women.

On the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment – ‘Closing Digital Gender Gap: Women’s Participation in the Digital Economy and Future Work’, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also interacted with Katy Gallagher, Australian Minister for Finance, Women & Public Service. Minister Irani shared with her the women-centric approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in the sectors of housing, health and financial inclusion.

Moreover, she also had a fruitful meeting with European Union Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli. “Her appreciation of India’s capacity to deliver technological solutions at the grassroots for the empowerment of women was heartwarming,” Union Minister Irani wrote in a tweet.

Notably, the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment (G20 MCWE) 2022 officially opened on Wednesday in Nusa Dua, Bali and will last until Thursday, August 25, 2022. The G20 MCWE was held in a hybrid format, and attended by the G20 MCWE member countries and special invitees.

Under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger to Close Gender Gap”, G20 MCWE will raise three main issues, considering that women have experienced the most significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.