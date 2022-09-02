Tejas Mark 2 will fill a critical capability void: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday demonstrated the upgrades on Tejas program and capabilities of other two indigenous platforms. He addressed the media after his interaction with the crew and designers of the platforms to understand current status and future plans.

The IAF chief, while speaking to ANI about the status of air defence paraphernalia said, “In the view of rapidly depleting strength of fighter squadrons of IAF & phasing out of the MiG 21 aircraft in coming years, it's essential that laid down timelines for the projects are adhered to."

The senior defence official further spoke about the gains that the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 2 development project will provide India. He said the indigenous design and development of our next-generation fighter aircraft will get a tremendous boost from LCA Tejas Mark 2.

He added, “It'll further 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in domain of aircraft manufacturing"

The Air Chief Marshal said that Tejas Mark 2 will fill a critical capability void in air defence for the country. Thus he asserted that, “..it's essential that all stakeholders should need to work in tandem to ensure the timely induction of this aircraft into IAF."