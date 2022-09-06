Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Canada stabbing

A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others, Trend report citing Reuters.

Two male suspects were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for Sunday's attacks, mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community, that shocked a country where mass violence is rare.

The incidents took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon in the province of Saskatchewan, police said.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.