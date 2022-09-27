Canada to end COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions

The Canadian federal government announced Monday the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective Oct. 1, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Public Health Agency of Canada said in a press release that the removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fuelled wave, high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters, rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19.

According to the press release, all travellers will no longer have to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation; and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.

Transport Canada is also removing existing travel requirements. As of Oct. 1, travellers will no longer be required to undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or wear masks on planes and trains. Cruise measures are also being lifted.

"We expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures," said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.

Although the masking requirement is being lifted, all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys, the release said.