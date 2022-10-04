Japanese Coast Guard reports DPRK ballistic missile fallen

The North Korean ballistic missile, launched over Japan towards the Pacific Ocean Tuesday, has fallen in the Pacific Ocean outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese Coast Guard reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

The exact fall location is not mentioned. The Coast Guard urged ships in the area not to approach missile debris and contact authorities immediately if such debris is found.

The missile, which travelled through the Japanese airspace, reportedly triggered the J-Alert warning system, but caused no damage, Japanese media reported. Rapid trains were temporarily suspended over the launch.

The Japanese National Security Council will convene over the incident. Tokyo expressed a decisive protest to Pyongyang.

"Such launches violated UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the security of our nation and region," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.