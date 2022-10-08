IMF says its board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board on Friday approved Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding to help sustain its economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages approved by the IMF board last month. Ukraine also requested program monitoring with board involvement to strengthen the policy commitment and further catalyze donor support, the IMF said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the decision on Twitter. "This is vital to help catalyze urgently needed donor support and help pave the way for a full-fledged fund program," she said.