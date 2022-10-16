Next five years "crucial" for good start of China's modernization drive: Xi

Xi Jinping on Sunday said that the next five years will be crucial for getting the efforts to build a modern socialist China in all respects off to a good start, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks in a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.