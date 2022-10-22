State of emergency declared in Sudanese state after deadly tribal conflict

Local authorities in Sudan's southern Blue Nile State on Friday declared a one-month state of emergency after many were killed in a tribal conflict that broke out on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I declare the state of emergency in all parts of the Blue Nile region for 30 days," Blue Nile State Governor Ahmed El Omda said in a decree.

The governor also stated that he has directed military, police, and intelligence officers in the Blue Nile to use all available means to end the tribal fighting, which was reportedly caused by differences over land ownership among local tribes.

"They have full constitutional and legal powers to take the appropriate measures according to the nature of the situation," El Omda added.

Informed sources said the conflict was dying away after government intervention.

While local authorities have not disclosed the number of casualties, medical sources said on Friday that the number of victims of the armed conflicts between Hausa and Berta tribes had risen to 200.