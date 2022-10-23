Afghan forces kill 6 IS militants in Kabul

The Afghan forces have stormed a hideout of the rival Daesh, or Islamic State (IS), outfit in the country's capital Kabul and killed six militants, chief spokesman of the Afghan caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Forces of Special Units of Islamic Emirate spotted a hideout of Daesh militants yesterday and arrested two operatives and after that stormed their hideout in Police District 8 as a result six insurgents were killed early today," Mujahid tweeted.

Numerous arms and ammunition including assault rifles, hand grenades, explosive materials and a car have also been seized from the hideout, the official added.

Some of the killed insurgents were involved in deadly terrorist attacks on a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan and a college in Dasht-e-Barchi districts that left scores of people dead and injured weeks ago.

Mujahid also confirmed that a security personnel had been killed and another injured during the operation.

This is the second operation against the Daesh group in Afghanistan as the Afghan forces in similar operations killed five IS militants in the northern Kunduz province couple of days ago.