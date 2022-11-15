Two suspected smugglers arrested after gunfight and police chase near Budapest

Hungarian police say they have arrested two suspected human smugglers after a dramatic gunfight and car chase near Budapest, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The suspects fired shots at Hungarian police from a van after refusing to stop near the town of Inarcs, police said in a statement on Monday.

A car chase then began around 20 kilometres southeast of the Hungarian capital.

The van had been carrying migrants and was forced to stop on the outskirts of the city before the suspects reportedly fled into a forest and fired more shots at police.

A police officer fired a warning shot and then returned fire. No one was injured in the one-hour pursuit.