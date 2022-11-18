APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting kicks off with focus on sustainable growth

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies started their annual meeting on Friday to pursue balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth across the region and beyond, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the first in-person meeting of the APEC economic leaders since 2018, as the world is facing multiple challenges of rising inflation, heightened geopolitical tensions, climate change and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under the theme of "Open, Connect, Balance."