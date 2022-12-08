New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested

Peru's Congress swore in a new president on Wednesday in a day of sweeping political drama that saw the former leader, Pedro Castillo, arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial hours after he attempted a last-ditch bid to stay in power by trying to dissolve Congress, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ignoring Castillo's attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, lawmakers moved ahead with the previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favor of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions.

The result was announced with loud cheers, and the legislature called Vice President Dina Boluarte to take office.

The 60-year-old Boluarte was sworn in as president through 2026, making her the first woman to lead Peru. She called for a political truce after months of instability that have seen two prior impeachment attempts and said a new cabinet inclusive of all political stripes would be formed.

She lambasted Castillo's move to dissolve Congress as an "attempted coup."

The public ministry said on Wednesday evening that Castillo had been detained and accused of the crime of "rebellion" for breaking the constitutional order.