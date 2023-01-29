24 die in traffic accident in Peru

At least 24 people were killed early on Saturday in a traffic accident in the northwestern Peruvian department of Piura, according to the local press, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred when a bus belonging to the company Q'orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, carrying about 60 people, plunged off an abyss at a steep section of the road, known as "the devil's curve."

Rescue workers and police had arrived at the scene to help the victims.

The injured were taken to local hospitals in El Alto and Mancora.