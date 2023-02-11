Car collision in Egypt kills 9

At least nine people were killed and several others wounded on Friday after a passenger microbus collided with a truck on El Wahat Road in Giza province southwest of the capital Cairo, an Egyptian Health Ministry official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Nine people were killed and nine others wounded in the accident," said Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, spokesman of the Health Ministry, adding that some of the wounded were in critical conditions.

Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives in the most populous Arab country every year. Most of the accidents were caused by speeding, negligence of traffic rules and laws, and poor maintenance of roads.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to ease traffic and reduce relevant accidents.