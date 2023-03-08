Pakistan Navy seizes 280 kg drugs in Arabian Sea

A ship of the Pakistan Navy seized 280 kilograms of narcotics during an operation in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, it said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the ship deployed on regional maritime security patrol intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at the sea and a big cache of narcotics was found during a search.

The drug haul including crystal and ice was worth approximately 15 million U.S. dollars in the international market, added the statement.

The navy personnel also confiscated the vessel, arrested its crew members and handed them over to Pakistan's law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings.

The number of arrested crew members and their identities are not yet known.