Military, police will ensure security at ALBA Games in Venezuela

At least seven thousand servicemen, police officers and other law enforcement officials will provide for security of participants in the 5th ALBA Games held under the auspices of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), Venezuela’s minister of interior Remigio Ceballos tweeted, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Law enforcement operations will involve 350 vehicles, 710 motorcycles and twelve ambulance cars that will be located on competition sites," the minister said.

ALBA Games comprise competitions in 35 kinds of sports, with about 3,500 athletes from eleven countries participating in them.