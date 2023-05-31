Toyota reports record high production volumes in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The production volume of the leading Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation in April reached 787,800 cars, which is 13.8 percent higher than the results of the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

The report published on May 30 says that the April production figures turned out to be a record for this month in the entire history of the company.

In addition, global sales of the automaker in April also increased by 4.9 percent to 800.800 units.

Toyota, last year, together with its Daihatsu and Hino Motors subsidiaries, by selling 10.48 million cars took the first place in car sales in the world for the third time in a row.