Mudflow claims life in Afghanistan

Other News Materials 18 April 2024 20:34 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Continuous rains have caused mudslides in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

Janan Sayegh, a spokeswoman for the Afghanistan Natural Disaster Management Organization said that the death toll reached 70, while 56 people were injured.

More than 2,500 dwellings were destroyed or damaged as a result of the disaster, as well as over 2,000 livestock and countless hectares of agricultural land.

Afghanistan's meteorological department predicted that the rains would last another four days.

