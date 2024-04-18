Mudflow claims life in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Continuous rains have caused mudslides in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

Janan Sayegh, a spokeswoman for the Afghanistan Natural Disaster Management Organization said that the death toll reached 70, while 56 people were injured.

More than 2,500 dwellings were destroyed or damaged as a result of the disaster, as well as over 2,000 livestock and countless hectares of agricultural land.



Afghanistan's meteorological department predicted that the rains would last another four days.

