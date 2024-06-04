Iran announces presidential contender announcement date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Candidates for the 14th presidential election in Iran will be announced on June 11, Mohammad Taghi Shahcheraghi, head of the Election Headquarters under the Iranian Interior Ministry said, Trend reports.

He stated that 278 individuals applied for candidacy registration within 5 days (May 30–June 3), with 80 of them successfully registered. The next step involves the Constitutional Review Board assessing the candidates' credentials.

Shahcheraghi noted that Iran's snap presidential election is set for June 28. The election will take place across 90,000 polling stations in 60,000 constituencies.

Out of the registered candidates for the presidential election in Iran, four are women, and the rest are men. Among them, 43 candidates previously served as deputies in various convocations, with one being the current speaker of the parliament (Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf), one being the former speaker of the parliament (Ali Larijani), one being the former president (Mahmoud Ahmadinejad), 13 being former ministers, and three currently holding government minister positions.

The extraordinary presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28. Individuals eligible to run for president must have held significant positions within the country's state administration for a minimum of four years and be between the ages of 40 and 75.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

