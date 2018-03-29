Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 79

29 March 2018 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Three more people have sought medical attention following a fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo; so, a total of 79 people have been injured in the fire, the operational headquarters told TASS.

"Twelve people, including two children, are staying in the hospital, and 67 received ambulatory medical treatment, including 25 children," a headquarters representative said.

The fire erupted on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) four-storey shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. According to recent reports, the blaze killed 64 people, including 41 children. President Putin declared March 28 a national day of mourning for the fire victims.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan expands foreign military co-op
Economy news 12:13
Turkey keeps Russian gas imports at last year's level
Oil&Gas 11:41
French top diplomat confirms Macron’s visit to Russia in May
Europe 10:26
Dozens of people leave notes in book of condolences at Russia’s mission to UN
Russia 09:43
OPEC to stick to supply curbs despite oil rally to $71
Oil&Gas 28 March 17:55
Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale deal to be completed in 2019
Turkey 28 March 17:40
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 28 March 16:56
Rosatom: Construction work at El Dabaa NPP in Egypt may start in 2020
Russia 28 March 16:56
Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat, withdraw consent to honorary consul’s work
Europe 28 March 16:14
Expelling diplomats: Russia can respond tougher than expected
Commentary 28 March 14:08
OPEC seeks 'very long-term' cooperation with other oil exporters
Economy news 28 March 13:58
Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis
Russia 28 March 13:56
Kremlin: Possible meeting of Putin, Kim Jong-un not on agenda yet
Russia 28 March 13:50
Talks between Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria to be held in Moscow on March 29
Russia 28 March 12:23
Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of bilateral co-op
Kyrgyzstan 28 March 10:26
Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 76
Russia 28 March 10:04
Russian State Duma names mission head for Azerbaijan's presidential election
Politics 27 March 21:46
Afghanistan's FM urges US, Russia not to turn country into confrontation place
Uzbekistan 27 March 19:59