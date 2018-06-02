Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline

2 June 2018 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and Binali Yildirim of Turkey discussed by phone the construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant and TurkStream natural gas pipeline, the Russian government’s press service said on Saturday, TASS reported.

"In the conversation [they] focused on topical issues of the Russian-Turkish trade and economic relationship and promotion of major joint energy projects, in particular the construction in Turkey of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the TurkStream natural gas pipeline," says the press release.

Both prime ministers noted the importance of cooperation between profile ministries and agencies of Russia and Turkey with the aim to create the favorable conditions for boosting bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields.

Apart from that, the Turkish prime minister congratulated Dmitry Medvedev on his appointment as Russia’s prime minister and offered greetings ahead of Russia Day, due to be marked on June 12.

