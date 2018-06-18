Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee

18 June 2018 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

High representatives of the countries acting as guarantors of ceasefire in Syria - Russia, Iran and Turkey - meet in Geneva on Monday to discuss the setting up of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with the special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, TASS reports.

The Russian Delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and the Russian President’s special envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev.

The parties to the discussions will spend the whole day in bilateral consultations and a plenary session will likely be held on Tuesday, June 19.

In essence, the countries united in the Astana format of negotiations on Syria will hold a visiting session in Geneva.

Staffan de Mistura has been actively holding consultations in the past months. He visited Egypt on June 11, Teheran on June 9 and Istanbul on June 6.

While in Turkey, he had meetings with Turkish government officials and the Syrian opposition - the High Negotiating Committee and the National Coalition of Syrian Opposition and Revolutionary Forces.

De Mistura said on June 12 in Cairo the further continuation of the Syrian conflict would pose danger for security across the entire region.

He invited the official representatives of France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the US to the consultations in Geneva.

De Mistura will continue consultations after the trilateral Russian-Iranian-Turkish meeting.

Representatives of the Syrian opposition, too, are expected to come to Geneva. Unlike the Syrian government, they have not submitted their lists of delegates for taking part in the formation of the constitutional committee but De Mistura said serious efforts were underway to draw the opposition list.

Agreement on setting up the constitution committee was reached on January 30 at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. The committee will draft proposals for Syria’s new constitution in cooperation with De Mistura.

As many as 150 persons have been nominated for the committee to date and 100 of them are representatives of the government or moderate [internal] opposition. The opposition based outside of Syria has named 50 delegates so far.

On the face of it, De Mistura believes that the committee’s membership should be limited to 50 persons in all

Convocation of the 2nd Syrian National Dialogue Congress depends on progress with this issue. The special envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov says the problem will be discussed, too.

"When there’s more clarity on the setting up of the constitution commission and on how it will function, then we’ll look at organizing a new meeting for endorsing the decisions that will be taken in the light of setting up of the commission," Bogdanov said.

Moscow has said more than once only the Syrians themselves can map out their country’s destiny at the conference table in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2254.

Russian diplomats concentrate substantial efforts on creating the basis for pan-Syrian dialogue.

"Russia has never positioned itself as a side in the inter-Syrian confrontation," Bogdanov said in this connection. "We have been urging the Syrians from the very start to launch a broad dialogue. Today, too, Russia doesn’t see any other opportunity for settling the Syrian conflict than on the basis of Resolution 2254, which envisions joint steps by the parties to the conflict on the constitutional reform and organizing fair election where all the Syrians will take part under UN supervision.".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey eyes to build scientific base in Antarctica
Turkey 11:01
Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 10:02
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 10:02
Pentagon denies reports on airstrike at Syrian army positions near Bukamal
US 06:19
U.S. bombs Syrian positions, Syrian military source tells state media
Arab World 02:46
Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted
Turkey 02:11
3.4-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 01:39
Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 17 June 22:18
Iran, FAO cooperating to combat desertification
Politics 17 June 19:06
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 17 June 18:44
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Politics 17 June 18:32
Iran to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton production by 2021 – Official
Economy news 17 June 15:47
Israeli PM says Israel to continue attacking Iran's presence in Syria
Israel 17 June 15:06
Iran develops HPGR tech, produces roll crusher
Business 17 June 12:05
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Renault says to remain in Iran despite US sanctions
Business 17 June 10:03
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35