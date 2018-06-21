South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia

21 June 2018 04:49 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in begins his state visit to Russia on Thursday. The central point on the visit’s agenda is his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday. On Thursday, Moon Jae-in will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, TASS reported.

"The Russian prime minister and the South Korean president will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of trade-an-economic and investment cooperation between Russia and South Korea with a focus on the implementation of large-scale joint projects in the energy sector, in the areas of industry, high technologies, transport and others," the press service of the Russian government said.

"Top-level talks will be held in Moscow on June 22. It is planned to discuss topical issues of the development of Russian-South Korean ties in the political, trade-and-economic and humanitarian spheres," the Kremlin press service said. "The leaders will exchange views on regional problems, first of all, on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents."

During his stay in Moscow, Moon Jae-in is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

The South Korean leader also plans to visit Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don to support his country’s team that is to face Mexico in a 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match.

It will be Moon Jae-in’s first visit to Russia after his taking the presidential office in May 2017 and the first state visit by a South Korean president to Russia since 1999.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 19:52
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Uzbekistan leading among CIS states by money transfers from Russia
Economy news 20 June 17:15
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 20 June 12:39
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender on supply of spare parts
Tenders 20 June 09:55
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39
Uzbek-S.Korean gas-chemical company prolongs tender on molecular sieves supply
Tenders 20 June 09:33
North Korea sanctions to remain until denuclearization achieved: South Korea minister
Other News 20 June 06:26
Russia defeats Egypt 3-1 in second World Cup match match (VIDEO)
Russia 20 June 00:19
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Russia, Turkmenistan to cooperate in security and economy
Economy news 19 June 10:54
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of filters
Tenders 19 June 10:01