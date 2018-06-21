South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia

South Korean President Moon Jae-in begins his state visit to Russia on Thursday. The central point on the visit’s agenda is his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday. On Thursday, Moon Jae-in will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, TASS reported.

"The Russian prime minister and the South Korean president will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of trade-an-economic and investment cooperation between Russia and South Korea with a focus on the implementation of large-scale joint projects in the energy sector, in the areas of industry, high technologies, transport and others," the press service of the Russian government said.

"Top-level talks will be held in Moscow on June 22. It is planned to discuss topical issues of the development of Russian-South Korean ties in the political, trade-and-economic and humanitarian spheres," the Kremlin press service said. "The leaders will exchange views on regional problems, first of all, on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents."

During his stay in Moscow, Moon Jae-in is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

The South Korean leader also plans to visit Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don to support his country’s team that is to face Mexico in a 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match.

It will be Moon Jae-in’s first visit to Russia after his taking the presidential office in May 2017 and the first state visit by a South Korean president to Russia since 1999.

