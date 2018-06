Russia welcomes OPEC's decision to increase oil production by 1 mln barrels per day withing the OPEC+ deal, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters, TASS reports.

"This decision is in line with the proposals that were worked out by the monitoring committee, which corresponds to today's ideas about what needs to be done on the market. I think that at this stage 1 mln barrels is reasonable," he said.

