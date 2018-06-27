Russia plans to introduce counter measures against US duties on steel and aluminum

27 June 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Russia plans to take retaliatory measures against the United States’ import duties on steel and aluminum, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

He noted that the US decisions are "discriminatory" in nature and "cannot remain without consequences." "The countries of the European Union, China have already taken reciprocal steps. We also need to think about introducing retaliatory measures, I ask the Economic Development Ministry to prepare relevant proposals," Medvedev said.

