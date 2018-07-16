Kremlin comments on upcoming Putin-Trump meeting

16 July 2018 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow expects "some political will" to be evinced during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki to normalize bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on the web site of the RT television channel on Monday, TASS reports.

"You know that [Russian-American] relations are in poor condition and that Russia did not initiate this collapse of the full range of our relations. We hope there will be some political will for approaching the normalization of relations," Peskov said.

