Trump slams Russian election meddling claims as 'big hoax'

23 July 2018 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump who earlier agreed more than once with the conclusions by the US intelligence community about Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States once again described them as "a big hoax", TASS reports.

"So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!" he tweeted on Sunday.

The current US president and his aides have repeatedly rejected suspicions of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow has likewise dismissed allegations about attempts to influence the US elections as groundless on numerous occasions.

