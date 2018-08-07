Russian government approves draft agreement on counter-terrorism in Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

The Russian government has approved the draft agreements with other Caspian states on the prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea and on the cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region, TASS reported.

"To approve <…> the draft agreement on the prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea, which has been previously worked out with the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh and Turkmen parties," one of the decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

The Russian Defense Ministry has been instructed to hold talks with the relevant states and sign the agreement on behalf of the Russian government.

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers also approved by another decree the draft protocol on cooperation in combating terrorism in the Caspian Sea (attached to the agreement on cooperation on security in the Caspian Sea, dated November 18, 2010), which was previously worked out with other Caspian countries.

The 5th Caspian Summit will be held in Aktau on August 12. The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea should be the main final document of the summit.

