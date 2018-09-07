Vladimir Putin to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in September and October this year, aide to Russian president Yury Ushakov told "Izvestiya".

"President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Azerbaijan at the end of September and September 27-28, the head of state will attend a meeting of CIS leaders in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe. Vladimir Putin's visit to Uzbekistan is planned for October," Yury Ushakov said.

In addition, he said that by the end of the year Russia will host a trilateral summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

"It's our turn to hold a meeting, we'll discuss it with colleagues when it is convenient for them," Yury Ushakov added.

The first meeting of the heads of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Iran was held in 2016. Later summits were held in Baku and Tehran. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Vladimir Putin three times in 2018 and 17 documents were signed during the last talks on September 1 in Sochi.

