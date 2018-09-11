Vladimir Putin: Russia and China place great importance on regional cooperation

Dozens of Russian and Chinese regions have established cooperation ties between them and the two countries’ authorities place great importance on such cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a roundtable on bilateral regional cooperation, which also involved Chinese leader Xi Jinping, TASS reports.

"Together with our friend Chairman Xi Jinping, we have taken advantage of this opportunity to arrange a meeting between representatives of the regions that cooperate with each other. There are several dozens of cooperating pairs [of Russian and Chinese regions]," Putin said, addressing the meeting’s participants.

"We place great importance on this, and Chairman Xi Jinping spoke about it directly at our today’s meeting… We now have a wonderful opportunity to listen to our colleagues representing Russian and Chinese regions," Putin added, turning the floor over to regional heads.

