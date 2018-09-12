Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib

12 September 2018 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) can and should play an important role to prevent a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

He noted that during the OPCW briefing on the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents Russia also drew attention to "a very dangerous situation in Idlib." "Reports received yesterday said a video featuring a fake chemical attack to be blamed on the Syrian authorities was being shot," the diplomat said.

"We called on the delegations to be vigilant," Shulgin stressed. "We urged them to demand more actively that the OPCW Technical Secretariat adhere to a certain stance. After all, this is a specialized agency, and it must have its say to prevent that provocation. Some delegations agreed with that point of view. We stressed that it is necessary to do the best we can to prevent another provocation."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 25 that militants in Idlib enjoying active assistance from British secret services were making preparations for what would become a fake chemical attack against civilians to be blamed on government forces. The provocation is to serve as a pretext for a missile strike by the United States, Britain and France against Syrian government and economic facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish intelligence arrests organizer of Reyhanli bombings
Turkey 14:58
Rosgeo JSC, SOCAR in talks over carrying out seismic survey
Oil&Gas 14:55
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
China's Xi: Protectionism is rearing its head
China 12:16
Angela Merkel: Germany can't look away when chemical attacks take place
Europe 12:14
Russia says current oil prices beneficial to producers and consumers, no interest in overheating market
Oil&Gas 09:38
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22
South Korea - Iran’s top car supplier
Business 15:16