Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project

13 September 2018 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will discuss the Nord Stream 2 project and the two countries’ interests within the G20, a source familiar with the agenda of Perry’s visit to Moscow told TASS.

According to the source, the talks agenda includes the Nord Stream 2 project, which the US authorities have threatened to sanction, as well as restrictions against Iran, Russia’s cooperation with OPEC and the two countries’ overlapping interests within the G20 group.

Russia’s Finance Ministry earlier confirmed that Siluanov would hold a meeting with Perry on September 13.

On Thursday, the US energy secretary will also hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The parties are expected to discuss the construction of a gas pipeline to Europe, ways to resume energy dialogue, the Iranian issue and the activities of US energy companies in Russia.

