Russian finance minister, US energy chief agree that dialogue should continue

Russian first deputy prime minister and finance minister Anton Siluanov and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry agreed during their Thursday’s meeting in Moscow that the Russian-US dialogue should continue both at the political and business level, TASS reports.

"Anton Siluanov and Rick Perry noted the need to continue dialogue between Russia and the United States at the level of state and businessmen, despite the current difficult period in the two states’ relations," Siluanov’s spokesman said.

During his visit to Moscow on Thursday, Perry also meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. After the talks, Novak said that Russia and the United States may establish a joint investment fund in the sphere of energy efficiency and new technologies, with the possible participation of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund.

