Four killed in shootout at Mexico City tourist spot

An armed attack that occurred in one of Mexico City's most popular tourist spots, Plaza Garibaldi, has left four dead, said the city's Attorney General's office on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

The attack was carried out by masked gunmen disguised as mariachi musicians, which the city center plaza is famous for, at 9:30 p.m. Friday local time.

Mexico City's Attorney General's office said initial inquiries suggested five attackers were involved, who later escaped on three motorcycles.

Four people died and nine others were wounded, said the office. Those injured include one woman and one foreign man.

The first police report stated that the victims were outside a cherry vendor's store when attackers opened fire.

Those who were shot, including the store owner, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Plaza Garibaldi is an emblematic square in Mexico's capital city where tourists and locals go to eat, drink and sing to live mariachi music.

According to local media, the shootout may have been conducted by rival drug gangs in the nearby neighborhood, Tepito, where criminal groups use as a base for their illegal operations.

