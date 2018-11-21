Lavrov: US intention to quit INF Treaty challenges Russia’s, Belarus’s security

21 November 2018 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Washington’s intention to quit the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty creates challenges to Moscow’s and Minsk’s security and requires a proper response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarussian foreign ministries on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We expressed concern over soaring tension in Europe, which is largely a result of NATO’s soaring military activity near our borders and Washington’s declared intention to quit the INF Treaty. It goes without saying that this creates challenges to our security, which requires a corresponding response by the Union State and by the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Lavrov said.

US President Donald Trump on October 20 and 22 declared in public the United States’ intention to quit the INF Treaty. There has been no formal notification from Washington to Moscow yet.

For the first time the United States accused Russia of violating the treaty back in July 2014. Washington has since repeated the accusations many a time. Moscow strongly disagreed and put forward its own counter-claims regarding the United States non-compliance with the INF Treaty, signed in Washington on December 8, 1987.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MP: Belarus visit another success of President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy
Politics 17:10
Kyrgyz-Russian working consultation on security issues held in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan 16:59
Putin may meet with Saudi crown prince in Argentina
Russia 16:34
Erdogan: Europe to pay dearly for supporting terrorists
Turkey 16:27
Russia and South Africa agree on cooperation in platinum metals market
Russia 16:22
Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank suspends co-op with Russian Unistream
Economy news 15:23
Latest
Iran talks on ensuring food security under US sanctions
Economy news 18:24
Change in board of directors of Azerbaijan's Ansar Leasing
Finance 18:19
New military treaty to boost regional stability efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey: expert
Politics 18:11
EY Azerbaijan participates in 3rd Banking Forum (PHOTO)
Business 18:10
The delegation of Turkmenistan arrives in Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 18:07
Iran produces its first turbine with no fuel sensitivity
Oil&Gas 18:00
Number of returned bank cheques down in Iran
Economy news 17:36
Uzbekistan reveals weighted average export prices for fruits, vegetables (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:34
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17:28