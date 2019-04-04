China’s second S-400 system will be delivered by Moscow in July

4 April 2019 02:27 (UTC+04:00)

The second batch of S-400 Triumf anti-air missile systems is scheduled for delivery to China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) this July — five months ahead of schedule, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The reports remain unconfirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

China's first S-400 unit arrived last May, having previously been forced to return to Russia mid-journey after the ship carrying the equipment encountered a storm in the English Channel, causing damage to some of the S-400's auxiliary equipment, Sputnik reported. The PLARF conducted its first test of the system last December.

