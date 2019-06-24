Russia, Israeli security chief discuss cooperation in sphere of security

24 June 2019 23:29 (UTC+04:00)

Russia-Israeli cooperation the sphere of security was in focus of talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. The meeting was held in the format of a working dinner, Patrushev’s press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of security in furtherance of the Russian Security Council secretary’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," he said.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev had a 90-minute meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

On Tuesday, the Russian security chief will take part in trilateral talks with Bolton and Ben-Shabbat that are expected to focus on the situation in Syria.

