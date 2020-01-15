Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM

15 January 2020 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the candidacy of Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin for the position of Prime Minister, the Kremlin press service informed, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Mikhail Mishustin, offering him to take up the post of head of government. After obtaining his consent, he proposed Mishustin’s candidacy for the position of Prime Minister for the consideration of the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament - TASS)," the press service informed.

Mishustin headed the Russian Federal Tax Service since April 2010. He is currently 53 years old.

