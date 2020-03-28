Moscow reports fifth coronavirus death
The fifth coronavirus patient has died in Moscow, the city’s healthcare department said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"A woman, who tested positive for coronavirus, has passed away in Moscow. The 69-year-old was diagnosed with double pneumonia when she was admitted to hospital," the statement said. "The patient also suffered from cardiosclerosis, second degree atherosclerosis and chronic pyelonephritis.".
