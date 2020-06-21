Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 32 to 3,597

Thirty-two patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirty-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 3,597 in the Russian capital. According to the statistics, Saturday’s single-day death toll is the lowest since April 26, when 31 people died.