Over 40 injured in wildfires in southern Russia

At least 46 people were injured in wildfires that broke out in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"According to preliminary data, 32 people were injured by the fire disaster in the Krasnosulinsky district and another 14 in the Kamensky district," the governor wrote on his VKontakte account.

One woman was killed by fire in the Krasnosulinsky district.

The wildfires occurred on Wednesday in four districts in the Rostov Region - Belokalitvinsky, Tarasovsky, Kamensky and Krasnosulinsky, and one of fires was extinguished. The wildfire was localized in the Belokalitvinsky district on the area of 21.7 ha. The most challenging situation is in the Tarasovsky district, where 700 ha of forest are on fire. The blaze damaged 64 buildings, including 15 houses. The likely cause of the fires is negligence or short circuit. The administration in three districts made a decision on introducing a state of emergency.