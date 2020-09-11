Russia records 5,504 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia recorded 5,504 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since July 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the overall case tally has reached 1,051,874. The daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.5% for 27 days.
Latest
Iran`s Omid Entrepreneurship Fund pays over $28 million for rural employment in West Azerbaijan Province