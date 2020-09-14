Russia to extend $1.5 bln loan to Belarus

Russia will provide a state credit amounting to $1.5 bln to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We have agreed that Russia will provide a state credit [amounting to] $1.5 bln to Belarus in this challenging situation, and we will do it. As far as I know our finance ministers are addressing that issue at the professional level," Putin said.