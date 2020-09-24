Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday said that Russia hopes new measures and acts would be taken to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Lavrov said that "we hope today's visit would allow for further steps to maintain the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program."

He added that Russia is cooperating with all participants in the JCPOA who adhere to this important document, and today's meeting will hopefully help to set up more measures in this area.

Zarif, for his part, stated that the relations between the two countries are being seriously pursued under the direct supervision of the presidents of the two countries.

Pointing to the joint projects of the two countries are going ahead despite the pressure from abroad, he added, "We hope that the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia will be held in October and we will follow these plans closely."

He noted that Iran and Russia's cooperation in confronting US law-breaking and unilateralism is an example of a successful confrontation against unilateral acts.

Appreciating Russia's very serious and constructive role in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Security Council, he said that Russia and China played an important role in confronting the illegal actions of the United States.

Referring to the positive and constructive role of Russia, Zarif went on to say that, "We can discuss more preserving JCPOA and work together to ensure international relations based on international law and not on the will of a country."

Pointing to the developments in the region, he stated that Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen are important issues that "we need to work on together to end the sufferings and wars in these three countries.